Novavax COVID-19 vaccine provisionally approved for use in Australia

In this photo illustration, silhouette of hands in medical gloves hold a medical syringe and a vial

A new COVID-19 vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in Australia, joining Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. The Novavax vaccine has shown promising results in clinical trials, and there are hopes the approval will convince some vaccine-hesitant people to finally get inoculated.

Why Novavax is different to other vaccines and why some Australian have "held out" for it.

