Please click on this explainer to read more
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine provisionally approved for use in Australia
In this photo illustration, silhouette of hands in medical gloves hold a medical syringe and a vial in front of Source: Sipa USA Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa
A new COVID-19 vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in Australia, joining Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. The Novavax vaccine has shown promising results in clinical trials, and there are hopes the approval will convince some vaccine-hesitant people to finally get inoculated.
Share