NSW Government cracks down on gambling - but is it enough?

"Pokies" - Gambling in Australia

16 October 2018, Australia, Melbourne: In a pub in the Australian metropolis of millions, a man sits in front of one of the electronic poker machines, the so-called pokies. Credit: picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

The new Labor government in New South Wales is removing gambling-related signage from pubs and clubs. The signage must be removed or altered by the first of September, with banned terms and images including VIP room, VIP lounge, dragons, coins, and lightning. Advocates for gambling reform have welcomed the move.

