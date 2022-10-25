NSW Parliament hosts the Assyrian community

Dr Hugh McDermott MP President of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Assyria Committee
Published 25 October 2022 at 9:16pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Highlight from the special NSW Parliament's hosting the Assyrians to celebrate the Assyrian culture organised by the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Assyria. You can listen to highlights of the speeches delivered by the state opposition, the minister for multiculturalism, the shadow minister for multiculturalism and many other guests.
