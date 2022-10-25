SBS Assyrian

NSW Parliament hosts the Assyrian community

Dr Hugh McDermott MP President of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Assyria Committee

Published 25 October 2022 at 9:16pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Highlight from the special NSW Parliament's hosting the Assyrians to celebrate the Assyrian culture organised by the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Assyria. You can listen to highlights of the speeches delivered by the state opposition, the minister for multiculturalism, the shadow minister for multiculturalism and many other guests.

