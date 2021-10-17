NSW restaurants prepare to open to public

Owner and operator of Frank's Lebanese restaurant for over thirty years at Fairfield, Mr Frank Abdo, talked to SBS about the regulations and the NSW government's rules on opening to public





Mr Abdo said that the most important thing about the regulations is the four meter square rule per person and also no one can sit in the restaurant if he or she are not fully vaccinated.





Once NSW reaches eighty percent of double doses, Mr Abdo says, then we can have one person per two square meter and that will double the amount of our patrons. Source: frank.jpg "At the moment we allowed to have forty people at a time, once 80% is reached, then we can have up to eighty persons at one time". Mr Abdo said.





He says "the monitoring of vaccinated people entering the restaurant is a big hurdle because sometimes you have to take employees off the floor from serving the customers to standing at the door checking vaccination certificates".

This must be a job for the authorities and the police, not on us, the business owners or their employees

He suggests police randomly enter the premises and ask the guests for their certificate, that will be a better option.





Mr Abdo says "the government help for small businesses has benefited us business owners to a great degree. We are thankful to the authorities which their Job Keeper scheme, helped us to keep the restaurant going, although we served takeaway only. This is something you never see in other parts of the world".





Frank Lebanese restaurant is known for it's fresh tasty Lebanese cuisine.















