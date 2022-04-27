Oldies Instrumental From Assyria: a new CD produced by Assyrian Arts Institute

Original Assyrian instruments are played in the CD Source: AAI.jpg

A new instrumental twelve-track of Assyrian old songs was released by AAI, arranged by famous musician and Oud player Omar Bashir. The institute commissioned this project and recorded it in Hungary, where Omar Bashirr resides.

SBS Assyrian spoke to the founder and president of AAI, Nora Bet-Yousif Lacey told SBS that the aim was to reproduce the songs in a new arrangement using original eastern-Assyrian instruments like Oud, Kaman or Violin,  Shabiba or Flute, tabla and Kanon.
Nora Betyousef Lacey Source: nora.jpg
Mrs Nora Lacey says, "There are more than twelve musicians involved in the project, including performances by Omar Al Basheer. The CD takes you on a journey from the thirties to the end of the last century".

The President of AAI says a consultation panel was formed, consisting of Assyrian music researcher Abud Zaytun, Dr Nickolas A-Jleloo and herself, to choose the songs used in this project.

To inquire about this CD, go to the
Assyrian Arts Institute 
website.

