Oldies Instrumental From Assyria: a new CD produced by Assyrian Arts Institute

SBS Assyrian spoke to the founder and president of AAI, Nora Bet-Yousif Lacey told SBS that the aim was to reproduce the songs in a new arrangement using original eastern-Assyrian instruments like Oud, Kaman or Violin, Shabiba or Flute, tabla and Kanon.

Nora Betyousef Lacey Source: nora.jpg

Mrs Nora Lacey says, "There are more than twelve musicians involved in the project, including performances by Omar Al Basheer. The CD takes you on a journey from the thirties to the end of the last century".