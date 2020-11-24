Only soccer teams under 18 years old can train

Soccer team (Melbourne- Assyrians)

Source: Basim Rasho

Victoria announced the easing of restrictions, which pleased the community. However, restrictions remain on exercise and team training for those over the age of 18.

As restrictions increased in Victoria and the number of gatherings increased, community soccer teams were awaiting instructions from Victoria Football Association.

Mr. Basim Rasho,  coach of one of the popular teams, said that training is subject to conditions issued by the Football Association in Victoria.
Basim Rasho, Melbourne football coach, said the Victorian government had lowered restrictions a lot and that was fun, but as sports coaches, we always wait for instructions from the Football Association.

He stressed that the last period, due to the total closure, he was delivering training instructions and communicating with his team via social media.

He said that he is awaiting the Federation's instructions to the coaches, who will hold a meeting to lay down plans for next year.
After the holiday, he added, they will return to training and prepare for the competitions that are expected to be held in March or April.

