Only soccer teams under 18 years old can train

As restrictions increased in Victoria and the number of gatherings increased, community soccer teams were awaiting instructions from Victoria Football Association.





Basim Rasho, Melbourne football coach, said the Victorian government had lowered restrictions a lot and that was fun, but as sports coaches, we always wait for instructions from the Football Association.







He stressed that the last period, due to the total closure, he was delivering training instructions and communicating with his team via social media.







