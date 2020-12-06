Parties are jostling in the Kurdistan Parliament

Our correspondent, Mr. Naseem Sadiq, reported that the Kurdistan Regional Government Parliament witnessed a struggle over the situation in the region between representatives of the parties

He said some parties demanded the inclusion of important files for discussion, especially the outstanding problems with the central government in Baghdad regarding oil and salaries. On Monday, Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiq was forced to stop and leave the session after MPs protested and beat their hands on the tables. The issue of the employees not receiving their salaries still captures the attention of the media and politicians, on one hand, on the other hand, the increasing suffering of the families living in the region.

 

 

