People living near Polish border trapped in a crisis not of their making

Belarus-Poland crisis

Migrants warm themselves near a fire at the Belarus-Poland border Source: AAP.jpg

Several thousand people have been camped out in the woods at the Polish border as winter approaches, barred either from entering Poland or returning to Belarus. Mostly from Syria and Iraq, the migrants flew into Belarus on tourist visas, hoping for an easy crossing into the European Union. Instead, they're trapped in a feud between Belarus’ autocratic president, Aleksandr Lukashenko and the European Union. But what about the local people in the area, who find themselves caught up in a crisis not of their own making?

