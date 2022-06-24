Philimon Darmo's tireless work setting up the Assyrian community in Sydney: Part I

Philimon Darmo is considered one of the pioneers who arrived in Australia and worked hard to establish the Assyrian community.

Mr Darmo in the early 60s in Sydney Source: Philip.jpg

He and others founded the Assyrian School, the Assyrian Australian Association, Nineveh Club, SBS Assyrian program, the Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship Awards and more, including the naming of two streets in Fairfield city with Assyrian names.

Mr Darmo in his first broadcast at SBS Assyrian Source: Philip.jpg

Many migrants and refugee newcomers had everything they needed to settle in the Assyrian community. Australia was ready for them on their arrival, thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of Mr Darmo and his colleagues.