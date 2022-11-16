Planning to buy your new home: What to consider for your mortgage

In this podcast, we ask Ash about what to consider when thinking about getting a mortgage for a new property.







Ash shares his insight and tips, particularly around the change in interest rates, the evidence we need to provide and how to best prepare ourselves.



Ash also talks about options for those considering using their savings as a deposit, versus getting a guarantor for the property, as well as what some of the costs that might add up when purchasing a property, such as a stamp duty and others.



