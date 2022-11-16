SBS Assyrian

Planning to buy your new home: What to consider for your mortgage

SBS Assyrian

Mortgage poster

Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 5:33pm, updated 16 November 2022 at 5:49pm
By Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS

We talk to Ash Hermiz, who has extensive experience supporting individuals obtaining loans to buy their homes or land.

Published 16 November 2022 at 5:33pm, updated 16 November 2022 at 5:49pm
By Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS
In this podcast, we ask Ash about what to consider when thinking about getting a mortgage for a new property.


Ash shares his insight and tips, particularly around the change in interest rates, the evidence we need to provide and how to best prepare ourselves.
Ash also talks about options for those considering using their savings as a deposit, versus getting a guarantor for the property, as well as what some of the costs that might add up when purchasing a property, such as a stamp duty and others.
Advertisement
Ash Hermiz
Mortgage Broker : Ash Hermiz Credit: Ash.jpg


This is general information only, speak to a licenced mortgage broker for advice about your individual needs and circumstances.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

2022-10-17_11-30-10.png

How to best prepare before a severe storm or a flood in Australia

Zaia Tooma

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)

DOHA, QATAR - MAY, 24, 2022: All nations flag of FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Fans support concept photo. Black edit space

SBS Learn English #24: Talking about soccer | FIFA World Cup

George Homeh

Tributes to the music and voice of George Homeh