Police renew water and road safety messaging for the summer

Beach anf roads safety

Surf life savers monitor swimmers to the beach Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Police have issued new public messaging urging people to be safe and sensible on roads and in the water this month, following an alarming increase in road accident deaths and preventable drowning deaths this summer. It comes as four university students from Canberra launch the Refugee and Migrant Swimming Project - a not-for-profit initiative to teach water safety and swimming skills to the territory's refugee and migrant population.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis