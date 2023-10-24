Thesis examines how Assyrians in the diaspora preserve their identities

michelle poster.jpg

Michelle Qasrani recently graduated with a PhD from the University of Sydney. Credit: michelle.jpg

Michelle Qasrani obtained her PhD degree from the University of Sydney. Her thesis is titled: 'The Assyrian collective identity maintained in diaspora post-ISIS: A view from Australia'. Dr Qasrani sheds light on her thesis and explains why she chose this topic.

The interview is recorded on video and will be published on SBS Assyrian Facebook page soon.
