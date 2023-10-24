The interview is recorded on video and will be published on SBS Assyrian Facebook page soon.
Thesis examines how Assyrians in the diaspora preserve their identities
Michelle Qasrani recently graduated with a PhD from the University of Sydney. Credit: michelle.jpg
Michelle Qasrani obtained her PhD degree from the University of Sydney. Her thesis is titled: 'The Assyrian collective identity maintained in diaspora post-ISIS: A view from Australia'. Dr Qasrani sheds light on her thesis and explains why she chose this topic.
