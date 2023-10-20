President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage

APTOPIX Biden Israel Palestinians

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, as he travels back to Washington from his trip to Israel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Source: AP / Evan Vucci/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

United States President Joe Biden is backing the Israeli Defence Force's account of an explosion that's reported to have killed hundreds of Palestinians at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City. Mr Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to the country, where he met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials blame the explosion on a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad - the second largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. While Palestinian health officials say it was caused by an Israeli air strike.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

sbs lern eng.JPG

SBS Learn English: How to talk about your body pain

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 19 October 2023

DAVID LITTLEPROUD PRESSER

Parliamentarians vow to 'close the gap' in wake of Voice defeat

instrument.JPG

Is it your time to learn a musical instrument?