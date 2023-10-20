President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage
President Joe Biden speaks to the media on Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, as he travels back to Washington from his trip to Israel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Source: AP / Evan Vucci/AP
United States President Joe Biden is backing the Israeli Defence Force's account of an explosion that's reported to have killed hundreds of Palestinians at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City. Mr Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to the country, where he met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials blame the explosion on a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad - the second largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. While Palestinian health officials say it was caused by an Israeli air strike.
