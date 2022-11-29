Projects and plans of Fairfield City Council

Cr Lazars spoke about the development on stage two of the Fairfield showground that is ongoing. Mrs Lazar says that with a grant from WestInvest of $28 million, the development of stage two is continuing.





Councillor Lazar also talks about the FCC Woman of the Year Awards taking place in March 2023. She says applications for nomination are open and will close by end of February 2023.





Mrs Lazar encourages every woman who feels that she has contributed to the community to apply for this award.





Another topic is the FCC Christmas Appeal. The council is urging the community to donate new clothes they don’t need anymore and their unopen canned food to be taken to any Woolworths supermarket in the Fairfield and surrounding areas to be collected and later to be distributed to needy families.





Cr. Lazar has praised and thanked the Mayor of Fairfield Frank Carbone, and member of Fowler Hon. Dai Le for their hard work in collecting about eleven thousand signatures from Fairfield area- residents asking the government to improve Fairfield hospital.





Carmen Lazar is the manager of Assyrian Resource Centre spoke about the Community Support Program and said she met the minister of Immigration, the Hon. Andrew Giles and he has expressed his delight and approval of this program.





The federal government has now reduced the application fee almost to half.



