Property market during COVID-19

Retiree plans for housing and accommodation have shifted with the pandemic’s social restrictions and resulting changes in the property market. How will the property market look for retirees and others throughout – and after – the pandemic?

COVID-19 has somewhat become a game-changer for retirees when it comes to choosing housing, says a recent survey of nearly 500 retirees conducted by retirement property portal Downsizing.com.au.

 The website’s editor Mark Skelsey explains why one-in-three respondents are now more likely to consider moving into over-50s housing since the pandemic took place.

The same survey also showed that compared to last year, where 15 percent of respondents wanted to move out of crowded city environments, 18 percent are now more likely to make the shift.

The Property Council of Australia’s executive director of retirement living Ben Myers is also seeing the same trend emerging out of COVID-19 in retirees opting for a sense of community in their housing preferences.

