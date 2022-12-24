SBS Assyrian

Rabi Gabriel Georges : A Journey of Assyrian Language Authorship

SBS Assyrian

Rabi Gabriel Georges.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2022 at 11:19pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

SBS Assyrian interviewed Rabi Gabriel Georges who is an author and educator of the Assyrian Modern Language, lives in Århus, Denmark.

Published 24 December 2022 at 11:19pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
This interview by SBS Assyrian reporter Sargon Warde who interviews Mr Georges and asked him a number of questions about the importance of maintaining the mother tongue for new Assyrian generations especially who are living in western countries and how parents have a crucial role in this issue. Also Mr Georges talked about his latest book "Assyrian sites and memories in Hakkari" whish he co-authored it. Mr Georges published a number of books in Assyrian language and other languages.

Hakkari.jpg
Mr Georges.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NEWS

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 17 December 2022

Fr Toma Kakka.jpg

The True meaning of Christmas

ambulace.JPG

How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

nineb poster.jpg

Nineb Lamassu: working for peace and tolerance in Iraq