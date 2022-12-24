Rabi Gabriel Georges : A Journey of Assyrian Language Authorship

This interview by SBS Assyrian reporter Sargon Warde who interviews Mr Georges and asked him a number of questions about the importance of maintaining the mother tongue for new Assyrian generations especially who are living in western countries and how parents have a crucial role in this issue. Also Mr Georges talked about his latest book "Assyrian sites and memories in Hakkari" whish he co-authored it. Mr Georges published a number of books in Assyrian language and other languages.



