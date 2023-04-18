Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship and AAA's Plans

The Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship is aimed at providing financial support to students who are entering tertiary education. This initiative has been taken by the Assyrian Australian Association (AAA) and has been in operation since 1986. Over the years, the association has distributed over $140,000 in scholarships.





As of now, the AAA has opened applications for the Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship for the year 2023. In a recent interview with SBS Assyrian, Mr Joe Joseph, the Secretary of the AAA, provided some insight into the application process for prospective students.



