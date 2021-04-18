Rabi Nimrod Simono's Scholarship Awards for 2021

Miss Susan George is the Secretary of The Assyrian Australian Association and member of the organising committee of Rabi (Scholar) Nimrod Simono Scholarship awards for 2021.





These awards are presented every year to HSC students who worked hard during their secondary school years and scored highly in their ATAR. The aim is to give them a head start financially, but most importantly, to get them learn the Assyrian language and be involved in the community.

The aim of the scholarship is to get the recipients be involved in the community and play a bigger part in it's organisations one they finish their studies.

Miss George told SBS, this year, we are focusing on new and previous recipients. AAA see the importance of bringing old times achievers to be keynote speakers, talking about their experience in their tertiary years and how important the Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship was for them and what they have done to repay their community for the support they received.





Secretary George, a recipient back in 2007 says "although the award money is not in tens of thousand to cover your university fees, but it is very helpful to start your university life as far as new books, fees and many other needs are concerned."





The awards have two categories. The three top achievers awards, sponsored by AAA and and the high achiever award for ESL (English as second language), sponsored by Assyrian Church of the East relief organisation ACERO.





Miss George says it is important that recipients put some effort back to their community, not necessary AAA, but there are plenty of Assyrian youth organisations they can join and be part of what they do for the Assyrian nation. She asks every one that they have high marks and are from Assyrian parents, to call and register their name.





The 2021 event will take place on Sunday 9 May at the Eden Reception Centre (previously, Nineveh Club) and will start at 5pm.





For registration go to





