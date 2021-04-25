Rallies in Sydney and Melbourne about Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Massacres

Members of the Assyrian community were part of over two thousand people who marched in the rally.





Mr Albert Shlemon from the Assyrian National Congress spoke to SBS Assyrian about the event.











He said over a hundred Assyrians joined the Armenians and the Greek communities in Sydney, who rallied and shouted slogans asking the Prime Minister of Australia, the honourable Scott Morrison, to recognise the mass killings of Armenians and people from Assyrian and Greek descent in 1915, Genocide.





Mr Shlemon said there were Assyrian organisations who attended the rally and showed solidarity and made the Assyrian case about the 1915 mass killings be heard. activist Albert Shlemon JP Source: supplies Mr Shlemon says the number of Assyrian participants was between 150-200 people, this did not reflect the true representation of Assyrians in Sydney, but we can't blame anyone for the small number of participations.





There should have been thousands of Assyrians as we saw in the Armenian community. We as organisations, promoted the event as much as we could, through social media, word of mouth, other Assyrian media outlets, nevertheless, the most important outcome for our community from this event is we as parties and organisation united with one voice and showed our collective strength and proved that we can be united, leaving our differences aside. Some of participants in Melbourne in front of Victoria's Parliament House Source: Supplied Mr Shlemon says "in the future, we will be more organised and well prepared, there will be more rallies and events regarding the genocide and other issues and we will make our voice heard."





On Saturday Washington's time, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, officially recognised the killings of Armenians by the Ottomans 106 years ago as a genocide.









