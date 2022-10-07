Rally cry for next generation: Assyrian Australian, 23, calls on other young people to do humanitarian work

Mr Esho is a 23-year-old Assyrian Australian who was born and high-school educated in Australia before going on to complete a certificate in building and construction. He joined the Assyrian Aid Society in Sydney to be able to help Assyrians in need in northern Iraq and is very passionate about this mission and being part of this organisation. He recently travelled to Iraq and visited his historical land for the first time. He spoke to SBS Assyrian about his emotional trip as well as the important role of younger Assyrian generations in helping people in need in northern Iraq.

