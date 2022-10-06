Rallying the community: Morning tea to raise money for Assyrian schools in northern Iraq

Assyrians in Australia

President of The Assyrian Aid Society Shoushan Tower Credit: AAS.jpg

The Assyrian Aid Society in collaboration with The Assyrian Students' Association of Australia has held a morning tea to raise much-needed funds for teachers in Assyrian schools in northern Iraq.

Sargon Warde fron SBS Assyrian talked to Shoushan Tower, President of the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia, about a fundraiser event which is taking place at the end of this week in Sydney to support some of the Assyrian schools in northern Iraq.

Assyrian Students Association.jpg
The Assyrian Students' Association of Australia has offered to help organise this event. Mrs Tower also talked about the importance of encouraging Assyrian youth to be active in serving the Assyrian community in Sydney as well as serving the Assyrian nation worldwide.
