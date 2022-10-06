Rallying the community: Morning tea to raise money for Assyrian schools in northern Iraq

Sargon Warde fron SBS Assyrian talked to Shoushan Tower, President of the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia, about a fundraiser event which is taking place at the end of this week in Sydney to support some of the Assyrian schools in northern Iraq.





The Assyrian Students' Association of Australia has offered to help organise this event. Mrs Tower also talked about the importance of encouraging Assyrian youth to be active in serving the Assyrian community in Sydney as well as serving the Assyrian nation worldwide.