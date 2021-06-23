Refugee week: Refugee visa explained

Refugee week

Migration agent Valentine Aghajani Source: sbs/Valentine Aghajani

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this Refugees week, we interviewed migration agent Valentine Aghajani to explain the confusion from refugees applicants overseas about letters sent to them about their applications.

Many refugee applicants overseas have been receiving phone calls and letters from Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, confirming their applications are under process. Many were confused as they thought the notification was a sign of their visa grant.

Ms Aghajani explains that these letters and phone calls by the DFAT are just to check that the applicants are still in the country they first applied and have not returned to their homeland or moved into another country.

Ms Aghajani says if the applicants have not received the letter of Grant of Visa, then any other letters or calls from the officials, should not be misinterpreted in any other form.

Ms Aghajani says she understands the situation of the refugees who some of them have been stranded for years in countries like Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, waiting to be accepted to come to Australia. They lost hope and are suffering to a great extent, not knowing what their future is holding.

Ms Aghajani hopes this interview will deliver the message to Assyrian refugees abroad and she is asking them to be patient and hope for the best.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MASTER.jpg

SBS Newsflash: 9 October 2023

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 7 November 2023

sharafya.jpg

Forced off their land: Farmers say church actions may make Sharafya unviable

MELBOURNE CUP BIRDCAGE LAUNCH

Melbourne Cup: Loved for its colour, loathed for its cruelty