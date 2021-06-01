Report from Dohuk about the lands in Ankawa in northern Iraq

KEY POINTS





Ancestral land to be taken for commercial development

residents want adjacent lands to be given instead

The role of government officials

This important issue relates to the lands of Ankawa region is not only of concern today but has been an issue raised for the past 10 years, concerning the occupied lands. These disputed lands equal to more than 740 acres, occupied by some companies wanting to establish their projects.





The process taken to occupy these lands by these companies has increased the anger and frustration of the residents of the region of Ankawa.





Advocates say the process taken by these companies occupying these lands, is an injustice to the owners and residents and against any ethical process and affecting their lives and the lives of their future families.

We interviewed Mr Patros Nabati, an advocate and resident of one of the lands in Ankawa, had his land occupied in the past, is taking action against these companies along with others who join forces to raise their voice for this issue. Mr Patros Nabati Source: Naseem.jpg Mr Nabati: “We are not asking for compensation or damages for our lands which have been forcefully taken, we ask the government to be involved and for the process to be actioned ethically and the rights of the owners met.”





The lands are surrounded by the International Airport and roads surrounding Erbil belonging to the people of Ankawa. These lands value in hundreds millions of dollars but have been unethically taken. “They plan to build one of the largest shopping centre and hotels” Mr Nabati declares.





Companies have put plans in place to develop their investment projects in a strategic region near the airport and other prominent areas.

These lands are lawfully owned by residents and they were not provided with the opportunity to provide their input and were not consulted on this process. Ashti 2 Camp in Ankawa Source: ankawa.com.jpg The people of Ankawa are asking these companies to choose other regions to establish centres, as the people of Ankawa are being forced out of their homes.





Mr Nabati says "We want the people to continue living in these cities and not forced out or required to migrate as refugees out of their own towns".





A meeting between Mr Nabati and other delegates was held with representatives of the parliament to discuss a possible solution to these issues and reach an agreement or agreed outcome for both parties.





A meeting was also held with representatives of the Kurdish Regional parliamentary members for the environment and agriculture.





Delegates and advocates met with Cardinal Luis Sako to raise their concerns and ask for his office to support them.





Advocates have requested to meet with all government officials and find a way to address the concerns of the residents in a timely and efficient manner.





A proposal was made by the residents to the government that they be compensated for 2000 acres if the companies decide to go ahead with their projects.



