republicans to make their voices heard at the Coronation of King Charles
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Susannah Ireland/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AP
On Saturday, 6 May 2023, hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of London to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles., with The total cost of this weekend’s festivities is estimated at around 188 million Australian dollars. But a new survey has found support for the Monarchy in Britain has dropped substantially over the last decade and Republicans think now is the time to make a case for the United Kingdom to have an elected head of state.
