Residents of Assyrian village of Sheyoz decry government's 'empty promises'

Back in November 2021, we saw Assyrian residents in the village of Sheyoz start protesting against installing electricity meter boxes in their houses without prior knowledge. That action meant the villagers had to pay extra money from their hard-earned money for their electricity. The protests led to the KRG riot squad dispersing protestors using batons and excessive force.





Villagers were asking for more work on the infrastructure by providing more water, opening new roads and installing light polls. The KRG government then promised a solution would be found and the villagers would have better services.



