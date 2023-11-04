Reviving Centuries-Old Assyrian Tradition Song with a jazzy twist

poster lyliana.jpg

Evan Yako and his musical score of Lyliana Credit: Evan,jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Jazz percussionist and composer Even Yako creatively re-wrote an age-old Assyrian traditional wedding song "LYLIANA," giving it a fresh, jazzy twist.

Evan told SBS Assyrian about his attempt at the project, explaining the song's significance and his intention to introduce a new life into this centuries-old composition.

Female relatives usually sing the song one day before the groom's wedding as he bathes, symbolising the purification of the body and soul before meeting his bride.

In his recording studio, he recorded the voices of his mother and a female relative to create a rendition of the song and produced a five-minute video clip to showcase the project.
mother1.jpg
Lyliana is normally sung in pairs by the mother and aunts of the groom. Credit: Evan.jpg
evan 3.JPG
Evan released an album with his compositions of Assyrian and English pieces Credit: Evan.jpg
Follow the link to hear the song

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MELBOURNE CUP BIRDCAGE LAUNCH

Loved and loathed for colour and cruelty

mens health.JPG

Why do men's mental health and well-being matter?

world cup.JPG

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 6 November 2023