Reviving Centuries-Old Assyrian Tradition Song with a jazzy twist

Evan told SBS Assyrian about his attempt at the project, explaining the song's significance and his intention to introduce a new life into this centuries-old composition.





Female relatives usually sing the song one day before the groom's wedding as he bathes, symbolising the purification of the body and soul before meeting his bride.





In his recording studio, he recorded the voices of his mother and a female relative to create a rendition of the song and produced a five-minute video clip to showcase the project.

