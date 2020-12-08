Rich heritage in Bakhetme village book

The writer Hormiz said that the townspeople went through harsh conditions and were displaced several times as a result of conflicts between the authorities and the Kurds in the region in northern Iraq.





The village was rebuilt in 2007 and most of its residents returned.





He emphasized that customs and traditions were rich in the village, practiced by people, especially on religious and national holidays and memorials, and they were carried out with the participation of young and old, and sometimes extended for many days.





The author said social celebrations as well such as marriage was extending for seven days.





Mr. Hormiz added that the village's young women and men wear “Khumala” the folk costumes, which are well-known in all village occasions.





He added the people of the village preserved the tradition of folk singing, the” Rawe” usually sung by men, and “liliana” sung by women.









