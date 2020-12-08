Rich heritage in Bakhetme village book

Hormiz Khamise's Book cover

Source: Hormiz Khamise

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The writer and journalist Hormiz Khamise Matti published a book on the heritage and folklore of his village, Bakhetme, and included important and extensive information chapters on the geography, customs and traditions of its people.

The writer Hormiz said that the townspeople went through harsh conditions and were displaced several times as a result of conflicts between the authorities and the Kurds in the region in northern Iraq.

The village was rebuilt in 2007 and most of its residents returned.

He emphasized that customs and traditions were rich in the village, practiced by people, especially on religious and national holidays and memorials, and they were carried out with the participation of young and old, and sometimes extended for many days.

The author said social celebrations as well such as marriage was extending for seven days.

Mr. Hormiz added that the village's young women and men wear “Khumala” the folk costumes, which are well-known in all village occasions.

He added the people of the village preserved the tradition of folk singing, the” Rawe” usually sung by men, and “liliana” sung by women.

 

  • People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 
  • If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
  • News and information is available in 63 languages at 
    sbs.com.au/coronavirus
  •  Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
    NSW,
     
    Victoria
    Queensland
    Western Australia
    South Australia
    ,  
    Northern Territory
    ACT
    Tasmania
    .  
Share

Latest podcast episodes

robin 1.jpg

The achievements of a writer and Syriac language expert, Robin Bet Shmuel

ashur concert 2.jpg

Ashur Varde's musical fusion: Bach, Beethoven, and Assyrian Composers

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 31 October 2023

khorsabad poster.jpg

Unearthed 2700-year-old Lamassu statue may have been 're-buried' due to political instability, says expert