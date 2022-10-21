'Road of death': Perilous stretch in Kurdistan claims another eight lives

On Saturday, 8 October 2022, on the road linking Badriya junction And Al-Qush Junction called (Death) Street, 11 people from one family were travelling in a minibus when they collided with a truck. Eight people from the same family died including the grandfather, his son and wife and five of their children. Three children from this family, two daughters and one son, were critically injured and are under intensive care in The Emergency Teaching Hospital in Duhok.



The remains of the minibus wreck Credit: Ninos Emmanuel This tragic event caused great grief not only for relatives of the family but for the entire population of the Kurdistan region.



The names of the deceased family members Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Our contributor from Nohadra (Duhok), Naseem Sadiq, filed this report explaining the incident including interviews with the Mayor of Telkaif district, Basim Bello, and the uncle of the deceased mother (May), Talal Koraeel Toma.



The three remaining children who survived the accident Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Mr Sadiq’s report is comprehensive and includes reaction of the Mayor of Telkaif and a relative of the family caught up in the tragic accident.

