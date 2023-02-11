SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 11 FEBRUARY 2023

Latest national and international news in Assyrian

Raising your kids in Australia? Here’s why teaching them how to swim is vital

Assyrian Aid Society-Australia says it is ready to assist the Assyrian quake victims in Northern Iraq

Fourth COVID booster dose to be available from 20th February

Earthquakes in Turkiyeâs southern region also felt in Iraq

An Assyrian refugee and his family caught in the trauma of the Earthquake in Northern Iraq