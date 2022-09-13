SBS Assyrian

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 13 September 2022

SBS Assyrian

news

Source: SBS / sbs assyrian.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2022 at 10:11pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 13 September 2022

Published 13 September 2022 at 10:11pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Carmen Lazar " Assyrian Resource Centre"

Mrs Carmen Lazar Updates - Immigration News & Fairfield City Council Events

Covid -19

Assyrian doctor forges career in medicine, science in the US

SBS Radio

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 10 September 2022

settlement in Iraq

Constant hardship, lack of resources in Chaqala force many from their land