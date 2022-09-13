SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 13 September 2022

SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 13 September 2022Play11:53SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen Source: SBS / sbs assyrian.jpgGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.87MB)Published 13 September 2022 at 10:11pmBy Sargon WardeSource: SBS SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 13 September 2022Published 13 September 2022 at 10:11pmBy Sargon WardeSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesMrs Carmen Lazar Updates - Immigration News & Fairfield City Council EventsAssyrian doctor forges career in medicine, science in the USSBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 10 September 2022Constant hardship, lack of resources in Chaqala force many from their land