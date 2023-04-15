SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 15 APRIL 2023

news

Source: SBS / Unsplash/Michael Czyz

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Latest national and international news in Assyrian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

khoushaba.JPG

Assyrian Chaldean political parties seek UN Assistance in protecting Christian quota seats

guests.jpg

ADM Celebrates Decades of Political Advocacy for the Assyrian Existence

saad gebreal poster.jpg

Love brings us together:providing relief to Assyrian refugees in Turkiye

id theft.JPG

How to protect yourself from identity theft in Australia