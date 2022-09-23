SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 20 September 2022

SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 20 September 2022Play08:36SBS AssyrianOther ways to listen Latest news from SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.88MB)Published 23 September 2022 at 10:05amBy Sargon WardeSource: SBS SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 20 September 2022Published 23 September 2022 at 10:05amBy Sargon WardeSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesAssyrian Aid Society Contribution in Renovation Some of Assyrian Schools in North of IraqYoung Assyrian Artist Starts a Journey of CreativitySBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 17 September 2022Improving Cancer Patients' Journey - A Health Program in Fairfield