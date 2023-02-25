SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 25 FEBRUARY 2023

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 25 FEBRUARY 2023Play10:42 Credit: unspash/Mickael cyzcGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.62MB) Latest national and international newsShareLatest podcast episodesHow can Australian universities help the government send more explicit messages to the public?What happened to the survivors of the tragic family accident from Duhok?UN resolution urges Russia to end war in Ukraine as anniversary marked#31 Talking about movies