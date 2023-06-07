How to interact with real estate agents in English

A young couple with keys to their new house. Credit: Edwin Tan/Getty Images

Learn how to talk to a real estate agent before buying a house. Also, practise listening and understanding to an auction.

SBS Learn English 
will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia -
 view all episodes.
#36 Buying a house (Adv)

