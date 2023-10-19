SBS Learn English: How to talk about your body pain

SBS Learn English: How to talk about your body painPlay14:08Learn how to describe your body pain Credit: ljubaphoto/Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.01MB) Learn how to describe your body pain. Plus, hear some tips from a physiotherapist if you feel pain.SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.Read more and take the quiz hereREAD MORE#48 How to talk about your body pain (Med)ShareLatest podcast episodesPresident Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rageNewsflash: 19 October 2023Parliamentarians vow to 'close the gap' in wake of Voice defeatIs it your time to learn a musical instrument?