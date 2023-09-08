SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 1 July 2023

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 1 July 2023Play13:28 Source: SBS / Unsplash/Michael CzyzGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.68MB) Latest national and international news in Assyrian.ShareLatest podcast episodesTragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squadHow to sell your second-hand car in AustraliaSBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023