SBS NEWS BULLETIN 1 APRIL 2023

news saturday poster.JPG

Credit: unspash/Mickael cyzc

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Latest national and international news in Assyrian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

zowa.jpg

The Assyrian Democratic Movement- Australia, celebrates Assyrian new year

Akitu festival

The twelve days of Assyrian new year celebrations in ancient times

Migratory grief often relates.jpg

What is migratory grief? Can migrants ever overcome their sense of loss and displacement?

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 28 MARCH 2023