SBS NEWS BULLETIN 7 MARCH 2023

SBS NEWS BULLETIN 7 MARCH 2023Play11:09 Source: SBS / SBS AssyrianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.44MB) Latest national and international news in AssyrianShareLatest podcast episodesFire safety at home: How to prevent one of Australia's deadliest natural hazards#32 Negotiating salary | Free legal help in Australia (Adv)Vandalism on a three thousand years old Assyrian wall sculpturesDirector Frank Gilbert answers criticism about his film: Episode Two