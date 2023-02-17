SBS Radio still has a vital role in Australia's Assyrian community, says founder

Monday, 13 February 2023, was World Radio Day, an event marked by the United Nations to celebrate the role radio plays in our lives.

SBS Assyrian interviewed Dinkha Warda, one of the founders of the SBS Assyrian program. He was the manager of the program from 1976 until the early 1990s.

Mr Warda talks about the importance of SBS Radio in helping new arrivals settle in Australia.

Mr Warda says: "The first Assyrian broadcast in June 1976 was received with great joy and happiness, as the community did not have any media outlets in Australia in the Assyrian language."

The program was pre-recorded at home with limited technology and resources and sent to the station for broadcast.

Later, the team used to prepare the program, brought all the LP records of the songs and broadcast the news live.

SBS Assyrian played a major role in delivering a service to Sydney's young but growing community. People eagerly awaited every Monday, when the Assyrian program was on.

Mr Dinkha says, despite the growing use of social media and online podcasts, radio still plays a vital role in providing information and entertainment to people everywhere.
