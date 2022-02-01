Scott Morrison and the Coalition slump in Newspoll

Il leader dell'opposizione federale Anthony Albanese e il Primo Ministro Scott Morrison

Il leader dell'opposizione federale Anthony Albanese e il Primo Ministro Scott Morrison Source: AAP

The recovery out of the pandemic is set to be the major election issue with both Labor and Coalition today touting their credentials. In a major speech on Tuesday [[1 Feb]], the Prime Minister pledged more than 200 million-dollars in cash payments for aged care workers in the virus-ravaged sector. It comes as a major opinion poll - the first this summer which has been marred by the spread of Omicron - shows the Government in its worst position since September 2018.

