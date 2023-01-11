Seeing first-hand the living conditions of Assyrians in Northern Iraq

innana mardokh.jpg

Ex-patriate, Innana Mardokh, has returned and is living permanently in Northern Iraq. Credit: Nassem Sadiq

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Innana Mardokh is a researcher in Assyrian affairs from Canada. She visited Assyrian villages in Northern Iraq to see the living conditions of the Assyrians.

Naseem Sadiq met Ms Mardokh in Duhok and asked her about the purpose of her visit.

Ms Mardokh said: “Many Assyrians in the diaspora hear a lot of opinions and descriptions about the conditions Assyrians are experiencing in Northern Iraq. I wanted to find out the truth and see it with my own eyes."

She is calling on Assyrian political parties and other Assyrian people’s representatives to take the Assyrian case to the United Nations and expose the sad truth of how the Assyrians are losing their lands due to the aggressive politics of the region.

You can find more details in this interview
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis