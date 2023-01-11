Seeing first-hand the living conditions of Assyrians in Northern Iraq

Naseem Sadiq met Ms Mardokh in Duhok and asked her about the purpose of her visit.





Ms Mardokh said: “Many Assyrians in the diaspora hear a lot of opinions and descriptions about the conditions Assyrians are experiencing in Northern Iraq. I wanted to find out the truth and see it with my own eyes."





She is calling on Assyrian political parties and other Assyrian people’s representatives to take the Assyrian case to the United Nations and expose the sad truth of how the Assyrians are losing their lands due to the aggressive politics of the region.



