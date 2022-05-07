Selected flower, a new book by Youel Hawell: Part one

Mr Hawell spoke to SBS Assyrian about his journey to write his book, Selected Flowers , published recently.





This is his second book after his first one Assyrian Poems and Stories , published one year ago.





His new book contains poems, short and long stories and two plays in the Assyrian language.





Mr Hawell said his books aim to spread the Assyrian language and literature and encourage artists and the Assyrian theatre to develop and succeed.





Mr Hawell regrettably says," there aren't many Assyrian readers that buy these books or try to inquire about them. This is a great disappointment to me".



