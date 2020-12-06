Seminar about property investment

Empoweing the youth

Agita Antoon is a young Assyrian solicitor who is keen to help the community through organizing seminars about inspiration, self development, creating wealth and the empowering of youth.

Her second event is a seminar about property development. Guest speaker will be Assyrian entrepreneur and property investment expert, Peter Esho. Peter is well known in the Property investment in Australian finance sector. He makes frequent appearances on ABC, Sky news and many other media outlets, were he is invited to talk about how to invest in property

Mrs Antoon says that, by bringing experts such as Mr Esho and others, who provide their advice and knowledge freely, to serve the community and especially, the youth, to help them understand how to build for themselves a better and brighter future.

The seminar will be held at Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on Monday 7/12/2020 and will start at 6:00 PM.

Invitation is open to everyone. Seats are limited as social distancing regulations will be implemented.

 

 

 

