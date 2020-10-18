Seniors wellness day-care service program returns

Jasmin Hirmiz is the coordinator and manager of the program. She expressed her excitement and pleasure to be able to see the familiar faces of the seniors she cared for before the epidemic.
She says many of them have been affected by sitting at home not doing the exercises and mind games they used to do before the closure.
Because of the social gathering restrictions, the number of returning seniors before the closure was divided into two groups, half the number for each of the two days the program is run.