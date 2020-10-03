Serving the community through experience

Mr. Haweil has been serving as a councillor in the Hume Council for the past four years. Has proposed and worked on many projects, many of them have been passed by the council.





Asked about his thoughts about the number of candidates who have registered for the election, Mr. Haweil said that everyone is free to nominate their name for the candidacy, but most importantly, they should be familiar with the legal, economical, and social issues of this country, to be able to interact with council's members and make better decisions.





He said from his experience over the past four years in the council, he has come up with many great ideas but not all of them were passed by the majority of members of the council. He says it is easy to come up with 50 promises, but it is very hard to adapt or implement all of them. He reiterated that we must think of issues that fall within the laws and within the council’s capacity.





When asked some candidates would like to join the council to gain experience and exposure to the council’s system, Mr. Haweil said the first step to enter the council is not by putting your name as a candidate, but you (referring to candidates) should join committees, attend council’s meetings, read the hundreds of pages of the projects of the council, meet and get acquainted with other council members, then they will have the full understanding of the operation of a council.





Mr. Haweil concludes by explaining how this year’s election will be different because of the pandemic. Voters will receive ballot papers in the mail, and they must number every single box in the ballot paper as per their preferences, otherwise, they will be not be counted.

















COVID-9 Factsheet





ܣܢܵܕܬܵܐ ܕܚܘܼܠܡܵܢܵܐ ܗܲܘܢܵܝܵܐ

ܚܘܟܡܐ ܡܘܙܝܕܠܗ 10 ܝܼܬܵܒ݂ܝܵܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܣܘܡܣܵܡܵܐ ܢܲܦ̮ܫܵܝܵܐ ܣܢܝܼܕܐ ܩܐ ܦܲܪܨܘܿܦܹܐ ܕܝܼܠܲܝܝܗ ܬܚܘܬ ܩܘܕܹܐ ܒܫ ܙܘܕܐ ܓܘ ܦܸܢܝܵܬܵܐ ܡܸܚܝܹܐ ܒܠܲܦܵܐ ܬܪܵܝܵܢܵܐ ܕܦܪܵܣܵܐ ܕܟܘܦܝܼܕ-19 .





ܫܵܘܦܵܐ ܐܸܠܟܬܪܘܿܢܵܝܵܐ ܕܚܘܼܠܡܵܢܵܐ ܕܗܵܘܢܵܐ، Head to Health ( www.headtohealth.gov.au )



