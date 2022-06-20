Silent killer: How do you know if you have prostate cancer?
Prostate cancer awareness ribbon Source: Getty images
Men's Health Week is celebrated every year from mid-June. This year, it will be held from June 13-19 and is a significant opportunity to highlight men's health and what it means to be healthy. One big health issue many men face is prostate cancer. International prostate cancer month is usually held in September every year. We took the opportunity of Men's Health Week to shed some light and raise awareness about prostate cancer with general practitioner (GP), Dr Albert Yousif. Dr Yousif explains the symptoms, risk factors and ways how to discover if you have prostate cancer?
