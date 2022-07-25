St Zaia Assyrian Language School's plans for 2022

Assyrian schools in Australia continue to grow as the community grows.





St Zaia Assyrian language school was established to help keep the Assyrian language alive among young children and accommodate for the growing number of community members in South-Western Sydney, surrounding the Cathedral in Middleton Grange.





Since it's establishment in 2017, the number of students steadily grow, with 110 registered in 2021.





Ramziyah Shaba is the second principal to serve the school, volunteering among the teachers to educate young children on reading, writing, speaking the Assyrian language and sharing the traditions of the Assyrian community.





We find out how the school progressed in 2020 and 2021 during lockdown and what the plans are for 2022.





Ramziyah tells us how students can register and invites teachers to sign up and volunteer for their growing classes.





For any questions relating to the school, please contact St Zaia Cathedral and request to speak to Ms Ramziyah Shaba.







