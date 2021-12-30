Staying safe while rock fishing

Australia’s beautiful coastline attracts over a million anglers on the rocks each year.





But it’s also Australia’s most dangerous sport with nearly 200 deaths since 2014 - due to a lack of awareness of the risks involved. Over three-quarters of victims were born overseas – half of them from Asia.





Key points





Nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia since 2004.

71 per cent of deaths are known to have occurred due to fishers being washed off rocks by waves.

Almost three-quarters of rock fishing victims were born overseas, 53 per cent of them from Asia.

Monitor the conditions

Surf Life Saving Australia’s general manager of coastal safety, Shane Daw, says people who are used to fishing in calmer water conditions in their native country often do not know how to read Australia’s tidal and coastal weather conditions.





He says it’s important to monitor the conditions for up to thirty minutes before wetting the line.

They will watch for five minutes, go, there is no wave but then a wave comes in ten minutes later and washes them off the rock.

According to Surf Life Saving Australia, one in four rock fishers are either weak swimmers or unable to swim in the ocean. Strong waves can wash people off the rocks. Source: Getty Images

Life jackets save lives

A Surf Life Saving Australia study also found that waves and slippery surfaces caused 85 per cent of rock fishing fatalities, but only four per cent of victims were wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.





Mr Daw says making it mandatory to wear an Australian Standards approved life jacket while rock fishing can help save lives.

It’s not mandatory in a lot of locations so people don’t choose to wear them but drown as a result.

Malcolm Poole is the safety officer at the Recreational Fishing Alliance of New South Wales.



He is concerned that rock fishers who are new to the country often fail to check the weather and tidal conditions before venturing out.





“You need to check the weather before going fishing, and when fishing, make sure you always keep an eye on the water in front and around you while watching for any changing weather conditions, all the time.” According to Surf Life Saving Australia, only four per cent of victims who died in rock fishing related incidents were wearing a life jacket. Source: Getty Images

Dos and don'ts of rock fishing

The Recreational Fishing Alliance of New South Wales recommends enhancing your safety by wearing the right gear and taking precautions:





a life jacket will provide you with additional buoyancy

wear lightweight clothing for easy swimming

non-slip shoes with good grip

never fish alone

have an escape plan before you start fishing

Mr Poole also recommends using longer fishing rods, about ten feet or longer, increasing your vision of the ocean in front of you, watching the waves and swells, tidal and weather changes, landing your catch, and avoid getting snagged up.

[A long rod] moves you backwards away from the edge of the rock platform danger zone, back further reducing those wash ins, slips, trips and fall ins.

He says planning your rock fishing trip is the first step to a safe fishing trip. Since 2004, nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia. Source: Getty Images



Ask these questions before you start rock fishing

Mr Poole is an experienced rock fisher. He says every time he goes out on rocks to fish, he asks the following questions, which he says has kept him safe.





Why are the rocks wet?

Was there a tidal change?

Has it been raining?

How is the ocean?

What is the ocean doing? Is it rising? Is it falling?

What are the wave sets doing?

What are the waves doing, and the time/period between sets?

What is my escape plan if I accidentally get swept off the rock?

He strongly encourages anglers to check at least two different apps such as the Bureau of Meteorology or Seabreeze for detailed forecasts to check the coastal weather, swell periods and when larger sets of waves could be heading your way.





It is not the land weather forecast about being sunny and no rain. What the sea is doing; what the tides are doing; what the winds are doing.

These questions are all paramount to a safe fishing trip.





For safety tips on rock fishing, check out these websites:





The RFA also recommends fishers download and set up Australia's Emergency Plus App and use it in any crisis, dial 000 on your mobile phone, and share your actual location or GPS coordinates to get help.



