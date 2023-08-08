Struggles in Kurdistan: Andy and Ronza's family faces challenges amid salary delays and gasoline crisis

Car queue

Long car queues at petrol stations are a daily occurrence that amplifies citizen hardships. Credit: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Andy and his wife, Ronza, live in Nohadra (Duhok) and are parents to four children, one of whom is ill and requires regular medical attention. They are currently renting their home. In this report, they share their most pressing living difficulties, emphasising the challenges posed by a three-month delay in employee salary payments in the region and an ongoing gasoline crisis.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023