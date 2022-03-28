Student safety on campus under scrutiny

Over 43-thousand people at 39 Australian universities took part in the 2021 National Student Safety Survey, with almost two-thousand revealing personal stories of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
The research found women were more likely than men to be targeted, with Indigenous students and those from culturally diverse backgrounds at greater risk.
The offences were found to be pervasive: occurring on campuses, in residential colleges, student's homes, pubs and clubs.
