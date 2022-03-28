Student safety on campus under scrutiny

The head of Universities Australia has apologised to students who've experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault while attending university. The apology coincides with the release of a new student safety survey, that found one in six have been sexually harassed since starting university.

Over 43-thousand people at 39 Australian universities took part in the 2021 National Student Safety Survey, with almost two-thousand revealing personal stories of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The research found women were more likely than men to be targeted, with Indigenous students and those from culturally diverse backgrounds at greater risk.

The offences were found to be pervasive: occurring on campuses, in residential colleges, student's homes, pubs and clubs.

